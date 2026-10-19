Breezy and cool with sunshine Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 60s. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low in the mid 40s.

An area of low pressure will be located off the Mid-Atlantic coast virtually all week. Its proximity will keep breezy conditions at times, especially at the coast. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible in southeastern Virginia, where coastal flood watches are in effect.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high near 71°.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and dry with a high in the upper 60s.

Highs for the week ahead will be in the 60s to around 70°, with overnight lows mostly in the 40s.

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