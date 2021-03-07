Warmer temps coming this week

Menu

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be near or a little above 70° on Wednesday, and in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday with breezy conditions.

An approaching front may trigger a shower on Friday, mostly north of Richmond. There will be a slightly better chance of a shower or two on Saturday and that rain chance could linger into next Sunday. It will be a bit cooler next weekend, with highs in the 60s Saturday the 50s on Sunday.

We spring forward the clocks to Daylight Saving Time next Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m.

