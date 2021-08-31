Tracking Ida to Virginia: Storms with a few tornadoes possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A weak front will move southward on Tuesday triggering a few afternoon thunderstorms, with a better chance in Northern Virginia.

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, hot and humid, with high temps in the lower 90s.

Ida will be a post-tropical low as it moves north of Richmond on Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing strong thunderstorms.

The wind field should still be strong enough to cause storms to rotate and produce a few tornadoes. The rain and severe weather will end early Thursday with drier and milder air moving into the region for Labor Day weekend.

Tropical Storm Kate continues to move northward through the central Atlantic and will not pose a threat to land. Another strong wave is emerging from west Africa and will likely become a tropical storm in the next several days.

