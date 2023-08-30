Cold front arrives Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will move through the area early Wednesday, bringing drier and milder air into the region. Wednesday will still be a warm day, with mostly cloudy skies and few showers will be possible. Thursday will still be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, then clearing by afternoon and setting the stage for a beautiful weekend.

Strong high pressure will remain in place over the region Saturday through early next week, with sunshine and gradually warmer weather each day. Highs will return to the 90s by Labor. Our next chance for rain will not be until late next week at the earliest.

Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen and should become a major hurricane before landfall in Florida this morning. Idalia will then move northeast through the Carolinas Thursday, and off the coast Friday. Hurricane Franklin will continue to accelerate northeastward away from Bermuda. Tropical Depression Eleven formed this afternoon and should become Tropical Storm Jose tonight or Wednesday. This system is expected to only survive a day or two and will remain over water.

