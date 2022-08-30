Hot & humid with scattered storms later today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be hot and humid, with late-day storms developing. A few storms could produce severe wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front will move through the area early Wednesday, bringing much drier air to the region. Highs behind the front will still reach the upper 80s to near 90s degrees.

Labor Day weekend will be hot and dry, with highs around 90 degrees. A few storms will be possible by late afternoon and evening on Labor Day.

A disturbance in the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days.

