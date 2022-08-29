Foggy start to the day, plus more heat and humidity to begin the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of dense fog this morning then today will be partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

An approaching front will bring a higher threat for scattered storms late Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Behind the front, dry weather is expected the rest of the week. (Due to the spotty nature of the rain expected today through Tuesday, some locations will continue their long stretch of dry weather.)

It will be a little cooler and less humid Thursday into Friday. Lows Friday morning will dip into the 50s in outlying areas, with readings in the low 60s in RVA and along the coast. At this time, the Labor Day weekend should begin warm and dry.

In the tropics, there are several disturbances we are monitoring. A small area of low pressure about 600 miles east of Bermuda is being watched, but is unlikely to develop much and is expected to dissipate by midweek. An area over the northwest Caribbean Sea could support some slow development, but again the chances at this point are low. The main concern is over the central Atlantic where an area of low pressure is producing winds to near gale force.

A tropical depression may form here during the week as the system tracks over the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands. Finally,

a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later Monday, and some development is possible as it moves westward over the far eastern Atlantic.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.