Hot and humid weather continues, low storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with some areas of locally dense fog.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds this afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. There will be fewer storms than yesterday, but any storm that does develop will produce heavy rainfall.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs near 90. While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out, most areas will stay dry.

An approaching front will cause some scattered storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Mainly dry weather is expected the rest of the week. (Due to the spotty nature of the rain expected today through Tuesday, some locations will continue their long stretch of dry weather.)

It will be a little cooler and much less humid Thursday into Friday. Lows Friday morning will dip into the 50s in outlying areas.

Tropics: there are some small tropical waves in the Atlantic and western Caribbean, none of which show any signs of major development. However, there is one wave in the central Atlantic, and this has the potential to strengthen over the coming week as it tracks to near the Lesser Antilles.

