Rainy early today, some showers during the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A batch of showers and storms with heavy rainfall will continue through mid-morning. Some flood alerts are in effect. For the rest of the day, there will be more clouds around with the chance of some showers and storms at times. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. It will be muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will stay muggy with a few showers and areas of fog possible. Lows will be near 70.

A cold front will linger across North Carolina on Monday, and as low pressure rides along it, it will bring showers and storms to the area. The highest chance of rain will be in southern VA, where over an inch of rain will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our weather later this week will depend upon a tropical system that is developing in the western Caribbean. It has just been named Tropical Depression #10 and should strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia. The storm will likely move into western Florida or the Panhandle Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, with the track thereafter not 100% certain. Much of the model data continues to track the storm through North Carolina, keeping it southeast of Virginia. But, a few models bring the storm farther west. As of now, we have a low chance of rain for Thursday and Friday, but that may need to be increased or decreased as the track becomes more refined.

In the Atlantic, Franklin will become a major hurricane as it passes near Bermuda. The track will keep it away from the east coast, but it will create rough surf and strong rip currents for early to mid-week.

