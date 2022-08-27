Hot and humid weekend with isolated storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm and humid morning with some scattered clouds and some fog in spots.

Today will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but it will feel a few degrees hotter. Highs will be in the mid 80s near the coast.

A cold front will trigger a few scattered storms. These will not impact a lot of the area, but the storms that do develop will produce some heavy rainfall and the potential for some gusts over 30 mph. The best chance for a storm will be mid-afternoon into early evening, and there is a slightly better chance of a storm south and southeast of Richmond.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs near 90. An isolated storm or two will be possible in the afternoon.

Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s on Tuesday. A few isolated storms are possible later in the day, mostly northwest of Richmond.

A cold front will bring a few scattered storms on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Less humid and slightly cooler air will arrive for the end of the week, coinciding with the first few days of September. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday into next weekend. Lows Friday morning will drop into the lower 60s in the metro, with some 50s in outlying areas.

Tropics: A tropical wave is in the central Caribbean, and is tracking westward towards Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula. A second tropical wave is in the middle of the Atlantic, and is tracking towards the Caribbean. Both of these areas of interest do not show any decent signs of major development over the next few days.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.