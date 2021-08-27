Heat and humidity continue Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Weak upper-level energy and plenty of heat and humidity will allow a few storms to develop across northern and northeastern Virginia through mid-evening. Expect warm and humid conditions overnight under mostly clear skies.

Scattered storms will develop again Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which could affect the Richmond area. A weak cold front will move through the area Saturday night, knocking highs back into the upper 80s for much of the area Sunday.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms will continue to be possible early next week.

Moisture from Hurricane Ida will likely arrive in Virginia next Wednesday, with a good chance for rain Wednesday and/or Thursday.

A cold front should move through the area late next week, bringing milder and drier air into the region.

