Hot and humid again today, cooler Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today as a cold front moves through the region. It will be hot and muggy again, but it will be a few degrees cooler than Friday. Highs will range from near 90 north to the mid 90s southeast. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter, so some locations may have a heat index in excess of 100°.

An isolated storm is possible by late this afternoon or this evening, mostly west of I-95. There will be some scattered showers overnight with lows will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will have more clouds and the threat of some scattered showers. Rain chances will be higher in southern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

That cold front will hang out in northern North Carolina Monday into Tuesday, keeping the chance of showers and storms around. Rain chances will be highest in southern VA, where we could see in excess of an inch of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our weather later this week will depend upon a tropical system that is developing in the western Caribbean. It is expected to strengthen over the next few days, possibly becoming tropical storm Idalia. It will move into western Florida on Wednesday, and the track after that point is uncertain. Model forecasts range from the system moving north into Tennessee, to moving well southeast of the Outer Banks. The majority of the models will take the storm southeast of Virginia, but we will continue to track this over the next few days.

In the Atlantic, Franklin is expected to become a hurricane as it tracks between the US and Bermuda (but closer to Bermuda). The track will keep it away from the east coast, but it will create rough surf and strong rip currents for early to mid-week.

More details are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

