Temperatures could reach 90° for first time in two weeks

Posted at 7:53 AM, Aug 26, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A stray storm is possible, mostly well north and northwest of Richmond later ion the day.

An approaching cold front will trigger a few scattered storms on Saturday, but these will not impact a lot of area. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and highs will be in the upper 80s to 90. An isolated storm is possible.

Highs will be in the lower 90s for the first half of next week. Another cold front will bring some storms on Wednesday, followed by highs in the 80s the rest of the week.

In terms of the tropics, there are two areas of interest. One is located near the Lesser Antilles, and will track west-northwestward into the Caribbean, eventually reaching Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula. A second area is in the eastern Atlantic, off the west coast of Africa. Both areas have about a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

