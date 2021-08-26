Heat index values near 100° as humidity hangs around Richmond on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be another very hot and humid day, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100°. A stray storm will be possible later this afternoon.

Isolated storm chances for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are still expected this weekend, but neither day will be a washout. The chance for showers and storms will continue early next week, with temperatures likely staying in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We still have three areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. The disturbance in the central Atlantic has a good chance of becoming a named storm, but should curve northeastward before approaching Bermuda and should not be a threat to land. Another system likely to become a named storm is north of Colombia and will move over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. Medium range models are in strong agreement that this system could eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane late this weekend into early next week. The next two storm names are “Ida” and “Julian”.

More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

