Mostly cloudy Thursday with increased humidity

Posted at 7:31 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 07:31:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become mostly cloudy and a bit more humid through the day Thursday with a high in the upper 80s to around 90. There will be some late clearing tonight with a low near 70.

A few thunderstorms are possible in western VA on Thursday, and area-wide Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will be 30% or less, so these storms will be isolated or widely scattered, and will not affect all areas.

Highs will be in the lower 90s for the first half of next week, with some cooler temps for mid and late week.

In terms of the tropics, there are two areas of interest. One is located near the Lesser Antilles, and will track northwestward into the Caribbean. A second area is in the eastern Atlantic, off the west coast of Africa. Both areas have about a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

