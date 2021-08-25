Hot and dry in Richmond again on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Strong high pressure stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to the Desert Southwest will keep our weather hot and dry for the rest of the work week.

Today will be another very hot day, with highs in the low 90s and mid 90s and a light southeasterly breeze. Rain chances will remain limited Wednesday through Friday, with the best chance in northern, western, and far southern Virginia.

Slightly better chances for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are still expected this Sunday, but should not be a washout. The chance for showers and storms will continue early next week, with temperatures likely staying in the 80s.

We still have three areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. The disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming our next named storm but should curve northeastward before approaching Bermuda and should not be a threat to land. The next most likely system to become a named storm is north of Venezuela and will move close to the eastern coast of Central America. This system could eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

