Very warm, slightly humid Wednesday

Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 07:10:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will turn a bit more humid the next few days with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Temperatures will get close to 90 through the weekend, which is something we have not seen in a few weeks. The average is still 87, so we will not be too far from that. The chance of scattered storms will increase Friday and a 20% chance on Saturday. Sunday looks dry at this time

In terms of the tropics, there are two areas of interest. One is located near the Lesser Antilles, and will track northwestward into the Caribbean. A second area is in the eastern Atlantic, off the west coast of Africa. Both areas have about a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

