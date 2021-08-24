Expect hotter, more humid weather in Richmond on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the region this week, keeping our weather mostly dry and hot through Friday. Highs will reach the low 90s each afternoon, with heat index values over 100 degrees for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. Weak upper-level energy will move into the area this weekend, bringing a slight increase in rain chances to the region.

There are 3 areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time, but none are expected to develop in the next 48 hours. More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

