Wednesday's weather will be the best of the week

Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 23, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will only reach the mid 80s on Wednesday with lower humidity before jumping back into the upper 80s Thursday and mid to upper 90s Friday. Highs Friday will be near records. Rain chances this week are minimal, with just a few showers or storms possible by Thursday and Friday, with a slightly better chance on Saturday.

Tropics: In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to cross Hispaniola Wednesday morning. Another couple of disturbances in the eastern Atlantic have a medium chance of development over the next week.

As of now, none of the systems in the Atlantic look to pose any threat to the eastern United States. More details about the tropical weather are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

