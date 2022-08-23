Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Low rain chances for the next few days

Posted at 7:05 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 07:05:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday with light winds and a high in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mainly clear through evening and partly cloudy very late. The low will fall into the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry, but an isolated storm is possible in some spots. Otherwise, we will see a mix of clouds and sun each day. It will remain muggy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

The chance for scattered storms will increase at the end of the week into next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone