Low rain chances for the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday with light winds and a high in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mainly clear through evening and partly cloudy very late. The low will fall into the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry, but an isolated storm is possible in some spots. Otherwise, we will see a mix of clouds and sun each day. It will remain muggy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

The chance for scattered storms will increase at the end of the week into next weekend.

