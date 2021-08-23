Watch
Another hot and humid week on the way

Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 23, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hot and muggy with a high in the lower 90s. Weak energy may trigger a stray afternoon storm.

Afternoon temperatures are likely to be in the low and mid-90s the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain low for the remainder of the week ahead.

Henri has weakened into a depression but is still producing locally heavy rainfall across eastern New York. It will track slowly east through southern New England, raising more flooding concerns. Henri will be a post-tropical storm as it exits the coast sometime Tuesday morning. There are two other systems to watch in the Atlantic basin which has a slim chance of developing into our next tropical cyclones.

More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

