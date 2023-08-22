Tuesday will be less hot and humid, with some potential wildfire haze

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through the area early Tuesday morning, bringing drier and less hot conditions to the area. There will be more clouds at the start of the day, then clearing into the afternoon. The afternoon clearing might expose a little haze from wildfire smoke. The high will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be very pleasant with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Temperatures will dip into the mid 80s Wednesday before jumping back into the low 90s later in the week. Rain chances this week are minimal, with just a few storms possible by Thursday and Friday, with a slightly better chance on Saturday.

Tropics: In the Atlantic, Emily is a post-tropical low and continues to weaken. Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to cross Hispaniola late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Tropical Depression Gert will weaken while remaining northeast of the Leeward Islands. Tropical Depression Nine is headed for the southern Texas coast and could become Tropical Storm Harold before landfall Tuesday morning. And there's yet one more wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a 70% chance of development.

As of now, none of the systems in the Atlantic look to pose any threat to the eastern United States. More details about this myriad of tropical weather are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

