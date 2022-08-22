Partly sunny Monday with a few afternoon and evening storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early morning showers will end in time for the morning school bus. Skies will give way to some clearing with warm temperatures near 86 degrees. There is a chance for an afternoon/evening shower or storm before becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low in the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday will remain quite humid with highs 85-90. While we cannot rule out a pop-up storm or two each day, most locations will be mainly dry.

Rain chances will increase a bit heading into next weekend. Highs will be near 90 on Saturday and the 80s for Sunday.

