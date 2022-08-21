Showers and storms around at times today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase this morning, and much of the day will average mostly cloudy. There will be some showers and storms around this morning, with better chances to the northwest, and also near the North Carolina border.

Showers and storms are expected to turn more numerous this afternoon into this evening. Storms will produce localized heavy rainfall, and some storms could have some gusts over 30 mph. Storms will impact more areas today, but not all locations will see rain. Highs will range from the upper 70s west to the mid 80s southeast.

Some showers and storms will be around overnight into early Monday morning. It will be muggy with lows 65-70.

Clouds will break for some sun on Monday. Some scattered showers and storms are possible during the day. It will remain muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday will remain quite humid with highs 85-90. While we cannot rule out a pop-up storm or two each day, most locations will be mainly dry.

Rain chances will increase a bit heading into next weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

