Hotter and a little more humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Today will be sunny and hotter. It will turn more humid as the day wears on. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and the humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Monday will be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The Richmond record high 96 from 1962. The heat index will exceed 100 at times.

Temperatures will dip into the 80s Wednesday before jumping back into the low 90s later in the week. Rain chances this week are minimal, with just a few storms possible by Thursday and Friday, with a slightly better chance on Saturday.

Tropics: Hilary is moving up the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula and will push into southern California, where tropical storm warnings are in effect for the first time in California history. Flash flooding is a major threat, with over 5 inches of rain in some locations, which is more rain than they typically experience over an entire year! There is also the risk of tornadoes.

In the Atlantic, there's a new tropical depression (#6) located around 600 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It's not expected to strengthen or last very long.

A disturbance located near the Florida Keys is expected to track west into the Gulf Of Mexico. It has a 50% chance of development over the next several days, and will move towards Texas.

Then there's one tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean with a 70% chance of development. It is expected to curve to the north and then northeast, keeping it east of the Bahamas. There are additional tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that show signs of development. Those should stay in the central and eastern Atlantic.

As of now, none of the items in the Atlantic look to pose any threat to the eastern United States.

More details about this myriad of tropical weather are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

