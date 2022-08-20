Muggy weekend with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with variable cloudiness today. There is the chance for some scattered storms, but not all areas will see rain today. It will be muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be muggy with areas of fog around. Lows will be 65-70.

Scattered storms will affect more areas on Sunday, but there will be many dry hours during the day. Due to the muggy conditions, locally heavy rainfall is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in most areas, but some upper 70s will occur far west.

There will be more storms around on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will be fairly low for the rest of the week, essentially 20% or less Tuesday through Friday. It will stay humid with highs 85-90.

Tropics: A system in the western Gulf Of Mexico will possibly become Tropical Storm Danielle today. It is expected to make landfall near or just south of the Texas/Mexico border.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.