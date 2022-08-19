More humid today with increasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will turn more humid with increasing clouds. An isolated storm or two is possible, mostly in western VA. Highs will range from the lower to upper 80s.

Some showers will be around tonight, with the highest chances in far southern and southeastern VA. Lows will be 65-70.

It will be a humid weekend with scattered storms around, especially on Sunday. However, there will be many dry hours both days, and some locations may make it through the entire weekend rain-free. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will increase on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Scattered showers will still be possible Tuesday, with a drier and warmer pattern developing Wednesday.

A disturbance over the southern Bay of Campeche will track northwestward into the far western Gulf Of Mexico, and will stay near eastern Mexico and southeastern Texas. It has a moderate chance of developing into a tropical storm. If that happens, it will be named Danielle.

