A humidity roller coaster over the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be continued hot, but a cold front will arrive midday bringing an air mass with much lower humidity into the region.

Humidity levels will be very comfortable on Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most areas, with some mid 50s possible northwest. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid with highs in the lower 90s.

It will be very hot Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s possible. Highs will drop to around 90 later in the week.

Tropics: Two disturbances are in the eastern Atlantic, and both show moderate signs of development over the next week. There is a low chance of a disturbance forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Hilary is located southwest of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane as it heads towards the Baja California Peninsula. After some weakening, it will then affect southern California with rain. More details are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

