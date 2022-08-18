Thursday will be the last day of low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll enjoy one more day of low humidity Thursday, with highs reaching the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will again develop in the heating of the day, but the vast majority of central Virginia will remain dry.

An upper-level wave will approach the area Friday, resulting in an increase of cloud cover and rain arriving by evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely overnight into Saturday morning. We'll see a lull in the rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday, with high rain chances returning to the area on Monday.

Scattered showers will still be possible Tuesday, with a drier and warmer pattern developing Wednesday.

A disturbance off the coast of Honduras and Belize has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it moves across southern Mexico and emerges into the Bay of Campeche through the next several days.

