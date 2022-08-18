Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Thursday will be the last day of low humidity

Showers Becoming Likely Friday night into Saturday
Posted at 7:23 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 07:23:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll enjoy one more day of low humidity Thursday, with highs reaching the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will again develop in the heating of the day, but the vast majority of central Virginia will remain dry.

An upper-level wave will approach the area Friday, resulting in an increase of cloud cover and rain arriving by evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely overnight into Saturday morning. We'll see a lull in the rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday, with high rain chances returning to the area on Monday.

Scattered showers will still be possible Tuesday, with a drier and warmer pattern developing Wednesday.

A disturbance off the coast of Honduras and Belize has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it moves across southern Mexico and emerges into the Bay of Campeche through the next several days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone