Flash flood watch in effect; severe weather possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tropical moisture will continue to move into the region as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moves along the Appalachians today. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for the Richmond Metro Area and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. this evening.

Areas of heavy rain will develop anytime from late morning through afternoon. Brief heavy downpours will be capable of causing Flash Flooding. The potential for a few tornadoes to develop during this time frame will be possible as well.

Widely scattered showers and storms will be a fixture in our weather Thursday through the weekend, with seasonally hot and humid conditions.

Tropical Storm Grace will continue to move through the northern Caribbean, with a potential landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula. Tropical Storm Henri remains near Bermuda, and still expected to loop back to the north and east over the next few days, remaining well offshore.

