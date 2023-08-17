More humid Thursday with a chance for afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be more humid with highs near 90. A few storms are possible during the day, with the best chance in eastern VA.

Friday will be hot, and it will turn less humid during the day.

Comfortable levels of humidity will be around Friday night and Saturday, but it will turn more humid again on Sunday.

Monday is looking to be our hottest day over the next week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s possible.

The tropics are turning more active. Two disturbances are in the eastern Atlantic, and both show moderate signs of development over the next week. There is a low chance of a disturbance forming in the Gulf Of Mexico.

