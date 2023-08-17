Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

More humid Thursday with a chance for afternoon storms

Morning weather August 17
Posted at 7:44 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 07:59:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be more humid with highs near 90. A few storms are possible during the day, with the best chance in eastern VA.

Friday will be hot, and it will turn less humid during the day.

Comfortable levels of humidity will be around Friday night and Saturday, but it will turn more humid again on Sunday.

Monday is looking to be our hottest day over the next week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s possible.

The tropics are turning more active. Two disturbances are in the eastern Atlantic, and both show moderate signs of development over the next week. There is a low chance of a disturbance forming in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone