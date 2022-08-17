Highs may stay in the 80s over the next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mostly sunny skies will become partly sunny by this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly dry and gradually warmer, with highs reaching the 80s each day. Showers and storms will become more likely on Saturday as an upper-level wave approaches the area. A low chance for rain will exist Sunday, but shower and thunderstorm chances will increase again early next week.

A weak disturbance along the east coast of Nicaragua has a low chance for tropical cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves through Central America and emerges into the Bay of Campeche.

