Very humid, isolated afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. --Tuesday will remain very warm and humid with high temps in the mid 80s. The threat for rain will lessen today, with only widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Fred will move into far western Virginia tonight into tomorrow. Rain will redevelop over much of Virginia Wednesday as tropical moisture streams into the Mid-Atlantic.

Seasonal heat and humidity with a chance for scattered storms will be the rule Thursday through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Grace should continue through the northern Caribbean, and is expected to make landfall along that Yucatán Peninsula as a tropical storm and later along the Bay of Campeche Mexican coastline as a hurricane. Tropical Storm Henri formed today southeast of Bermuda and is expected to make a loop around the island while remaining offshore. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

