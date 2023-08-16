Drier and milder weather for Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will move through central Virginia in the pre-dawn hours bringing a drier and milder air mass into the region. Highs in most locations in central Virginia will stay below 90 degrees, with lower humidity than we have experienced over the past few days.

A strong upper-level trough will move north of the area Thursday, bringing central Virginia a slight chance for a shower or storm Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday will be dry and hot, but a front will bring a milder and less humid air mass into the region Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be our most comfortable day over the next week.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop this weekend into early next week over the eastern U.S. bringing mid to upper 90s back to the region early next week.

