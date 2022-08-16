A few showers again today with higher temps

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll continue to have a chance for a few showers Tuesday, with the best chance prior to noon. Highs will be warmer than Monday, but will still remain below normal, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly dry and gradually warmer, with highs reaching the 80s each day. The weekend will be seasonally warm and humid, with a few storms each afternoon.

There are currently no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

