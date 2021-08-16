Flash Flood Warning issued in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Flash Flood Warning was issued Monday in Central Virginia.

Moisture from several tropical-like systems will keep us very humid with periodic rain this week.

The threat of showers and storms will continue today, and additional flooding is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will be very warm and muggy the rest of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There will be the threat of at least a few scattered showers and storms each day.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred is tracking toward the northern Gulf coast and will likely make landfall near the Florida/Alabama border later this afternoon or evening.

Tropical Depression Grace will move over Hispaniola today, near or over eastern Cuba on Tuesday and near or over west-central Cuba on Wednesday. Little change in strength is likely over the next few days, but eventually, Grace should move into the Gulf of Mexico and that will offer the opportunity for strengthening. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

