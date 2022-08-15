Showers to begin the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around both days. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday and mid to upper 70s on Tuesday.

It will stay moderately humid for the middle and end of the week with temperatures rebounding into the low and mid 80s. Mainly dry conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday. Moisture sneaking in from the south will produce increasing cloud cover Friday, with some showers and a few thunderstorms likely on Saturday. Rain chances will linger into next Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.