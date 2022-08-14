More clouds around today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range partly to mostly cloudy today. It will be slightly more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few passing showers or sprinkles are possible, with higher chances in far western VA.

Tonight will have a few showers around. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit humid and unsettled with some scattered showers and storms around both days. Highs will stay in the 70s.

It will stay moderately humid for the middle and end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few storms are possible next weekend.

