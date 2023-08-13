Hotter and more humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly to mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Highs will reach the low and mid 90s, and the feels-like temperatures will break 100 in most areas. There is a heat advisory for far southeastern VA, where the heat index could break 105. An isolated storm or two will be possible, mostly this evening.

Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index over 100. There will be a better chance of scattered storms. The storms that develop in the afternoon could produce damaging wind gusts, and we are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

It will remain hot and muggy on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index near or above 100. More scattered storms will be around, with higher chances in southeastern VA.

The rest of the week is looking mainly dry. It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but muggy weather will return by the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

