Sunny today with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is significantly less humid this morning with clear skies and temps in the 50s to lower 60s. We will see lots of sunshine today, and humidity levels will remain very comfortable. Highs will be 80-85 for most areas.

Tonight will have a few clouds, and it will be cool and comfortable. Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will increase during the day on Sunday. There could be a couple of showers by late in the day, with higher chances in far western and northwestern VA. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be more humid and unsettled with some showers and storms around at times. Highs in most areas will stay in the 70s.

It will stay a bit humid the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated storms are possible Wednesday, and Friday through next weekend.

Highs early next week will be 85-90°.

