Hot & humid weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a mostly sunny, hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be 95-100 in most areas.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks at 3:58 a.m. Sunday, with 40-60 meteors possible. You can watch anytime between midnight and daybreak. A disturbance will bring some clouds and the chance of a shower overnight, which would be the only issue in seeing the meteor shower.

Sunday will be hot and a little more muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be near or above 100. A few scattered storms are possible, mostly towards evening.

There will be a better chance of a few storms on Monday. It will be very muggy with highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index near or a little above 100.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s on Tuesday with a few storms possible.

It will be less humid Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will be near or a little above 90 Friday through next weekend.

