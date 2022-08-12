Friday will clear up to make way for perfect weather on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A secondary cold front will bring a few showers to the area Friday morning, followed by a push of much drier air. Skies will rapidly clear midday in central Virginia, with beautiful weather Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday could very well be considered the nicest day we've had all summer. Highs will only reach the low 80s under sunny skies and with very low humidity. A complex of storms is expected to develop in the southern Great Lakes and move southeast through Ohio and into West Virginia. A few of these showers could reach central Virginia Sunday, but the confidence of them making that far southeast is low. For now, we'll keep skies partly cloudy Sunday, with a chance for a few showers west of Richmond.

Rain will become more likely Monday and Tuesday as a large upper-level vortex stalls over New England and the Mid-Atlantic.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin

