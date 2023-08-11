Watch Now
Hot and humid weekend ahead

Posted at 6:38 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 06:38:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be partly cloudy and hot, but the humidity will be lower than normal, with a high near 90. Tonight will be clear with a low in the upper 60s. Hot and humid weather is expected this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and max heat index values in the range of 98 to 103 degrees. Scattered storms will develop Sunday afternoon, with continued chances into Monday.

Slightly milder weather is likely next Tuesday and Wednesday with much lower humidity.

