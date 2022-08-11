Watch Now
A little cooler Thursday with more storms possible

Morning Weather Update August 11 with Meteorologist Julie Watkins.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 07:28:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through the area Thursday with a few more storms possible. Another front will pass on Friday with the slight chance of a shower. It will turn a lot less humid Friday, and it will stay comfortable through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 50s well northwest of Richmond, and widespread 50s are expected Sunday morning in outlying areas.

A strong tropical wave off the west coast of Africa could strengthen as it moves to the west-northwest over the next several days. There is a chance this disturbance will become "Danielle", the first named storm in the Atlantic Basin since Colin dissipated over North Carolina.

