Scattered showers and storms return today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will move through the area Thursday, bringing a good chance of showers and storms to the region beginning late in the morning. The high will be in the mid 80s. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. A few tornadoes will also be possible, particularly across southeast Virginia.

Friday and Saturday will be hot and humid under partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will become more likely Sunday and Monday.

Slightly milder weather is likely next Tuesday and Wednesday.

