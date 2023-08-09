Low humidity continues Wednesday, with our next chance for storms on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with continued low humidity.

A storm system will move through the area Thursday, bringing a good chance of showers and storms to the region. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Friday and Saturday will be hot and humid with only a very low chance for showers and storms. Showers and storms will become more likely Sunday and Monday.

