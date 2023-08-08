Less humid on Tuesday, but the rest of the week could be muggy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Highs will be 85-90. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will be dry, but more showers and storms will be possible on Thursday.

It will be fairly muggy for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A storm or two will be possible each day.

