More hot, humid weather on tap for this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- More heat and humidity are on the way to begin the week. Highs will be in the low 90s today and the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Te heat index will likely reach triple digits at times. An isolated storm is possible, with the best chance west of I-95.

An approaching front will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Behind the front, it will turn cooler and less humid going into next weekend.

In the tropics, we're watching a tropical wave that has just moved off the coast of Africa. It has the potential for some development over the next several days.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.