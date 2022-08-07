Hot & humid today, low storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another humid morning, and there will be some areas of fog. Otherwise, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s, and a peak heat index near or a little above 100°. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, but these will not impact a lot of areas. Rain chances will be higher in far western and northwestern VA. Any storm that does pop up will have heavy rainfall.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index may break 105° in some locations. An isolated storm is possible, with the best chance west of I-95.

A cold front will bring a better chance of storms later Wednesday into Thursday.

It will be cooler and less humid at the end of the week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.