A muggy and warmer weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Low clouds and areas of fog will continue to develop this morning. Visibility may drop to near or below 1/4 mile. A dense fog advisory is in effect for southeastern VA.

Clouds will decrease later this morning into this afternoon. It will be pretty humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The heat index (feels-like temperature) in the hottest part of the afternoon will be 90-94.

Tonight will be humid with lows 65-70. A shower or two will be possible.

Much of Sunday will be dry and muggy. A shower is possible early in the morning, and a few isolated storms are possible later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The max heat index will be in the mid 90s.

Monday will be a hot and very muggy day with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index 100-106. An isolated shower is possible in the morning, and an approaching cold front will bring the chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that does develop could be strong to severe.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be less humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few storms are possible late in the week.

