Warmer today but with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will remain in place over the region through Friday, keeping our weather dry and increasingly warm. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Thursday, but low humidity will make for a pretty comfortable day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s on Friday with a little more humidity. Scattered showers and storms will be limited to the Blue Ridge and points westward both afternoons.

A trough currently located over the central U.S. will move into the region Saturday, bringing us a better chance for showers and storms. Mostly dry and seasonally hot weather is expected Sunday and Monday.

Heat and humidity will combine with weak upper-level lift to bring isolated thunderstorms to the area both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

The tropics are showing a little more life today than we've seen in a while. A disturbance over the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves northwest towards the Lesser Antilles. Another disturbance is expected to emerge from the west coast of Africa tomorrow, and has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days.

A new tiered approach to severe thunderstorm warnings began Monday. Severe thunderstorm warnings will now fall into 3 categories:

Base severe thunderstorm warnings are for winds 60+ and/or quarter-sized hail.

Considerable severe thunderstorm warnings are for winds 70+ and/or golf ball-sized hail.

Destructive severe thunderstorm warnings are for winds 80+ and/or baseball-sized hail. The issuance of a destructive severe thunderstorm warning will automatically trigger an EAS warning to your mobile phone.

